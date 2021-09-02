Woman pulls gun, threatens worker over York County drive-through drink, deputies say

A South Carolina woman has been charged with making death threats and pointing a gun at a York County drive-through worker during a dispute over a drink order, according to sheriff’s office and jail records.

Sonya Melissa Stinson, 46, of Lancaster, was taken into custody late Wednesday after the incident Monday at the Burger King restaurant on U.S. 21, York County Sheriff’s Office records show. The restaurant is near Carowinds and Interstate 77 between Fort Mill and the North Carolina state line.

The dispute was over an order made online for pickup, a sheriff’s office incident report stated.

A sheriff incident report stated: “Burger King drive-through worker called 911 stating a female was pointing a gun at her and telling her she was going to blow her head off. Burger King employee stated the customer got upset about a mix up between coffee and orange juice and made the threat several times and then exited the vehicle in attempt to come after the employee.”

WANTED: Sonya Melissa Stinson is #wanted for pointing & presenting a firearm on August 30th, at 9:15 AM, at a Burger King employee at the drive-thru, located at 3400 Highway 21, in Fort Mill, SC, after becoming upset when her drink order was wrong. #YCSONews #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/trJYEoR7HK — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) September 1, 2021

Sheriff deputies had been seeking Stinson since Monday, according to a written statement from the sheriff’s office released on the sheriff’s office public Facebook and Twitter social media.

Stinson is charged with first-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to jail records.

Stinson remains in the York County Detention Center without bond, according to jail records.