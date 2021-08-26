South Carolina
SC drivers among the least likely to help fellow broken down travelers, survey says
Broken down in South Carolina? Good luck.
A recent survey conducted in July found that South Carolinians are among the least likely in the country to stop and help a broken down driver.
The poll, conducted in July by the Florida-based Gunther Mitsubishi dealership, found that South Carolina ranked fifth in the country for being the least helpful with roadside woes. North Carolina trailed close behind, ranking sixth.
Most drivers these days likely have a cell phone, insurance policy or a spare tire in the trunk to help in the event they become stranded. Let’s hope they do because nearly half — 44% — of the 2,500 surveyed drivers said they wouldn’t risk their own safety by lending a hand.
The most helpful state appears to be Wyoming, where 76% of drivers surveyed said they would help.
The results also show that 59% of women said they wouldn’t stop, while 69% of men said they would.
Here are the top states most likely to help their fellow drivers:
Wyoming - 76%
Colorado - 72%
Georgia - 72%
Montana - 72%
North Dakota - 71%
Tennessee - 71%
The states least least likely to assist fellow drivers:
Massachusetts - 40%
Arizona - 42%
California - 43%
Florida - 43%
South Carolina - 44%
North Carolina - 46%
