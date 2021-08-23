South Carolina

South Carolina man on golf cart killed in collision with car

The Associated Press

SUMTER, S.C.

A South Carolina man was killed when a car struck the golf cart he was driving, authorities said.

Frank Sanders, 74, of Sumter was killed in the crash on Friday night, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said.

The crash happened in the Dalzell area, about six miles from Shaw Air Force Base, The State newspaper reported.

Sanders was riding the golf cart on North Kings Highway when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Lexus heading in the same direction, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said. The Lexus driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, he said.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

South Carolina

Judges order new sentence for S. Carolina man on death row

August 23, 2021 8:41 AM

South Carolina

Inmate on SC’s death row for 37 years dies of natural causes

August 23, 2021 8:32 AM

Entertainment

Charleston poet laureate pens children’s book on Black music

August 23, 2021 8:32 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service