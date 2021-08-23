South Carolina man on golf cart killed in collision with car

A South Carolina man was killed when a car struck the golf cart he was driving, authorities said.

Frank Sanders, 74, of Sumter was killed in the crash on Friday night, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said.

The crash happened in the Dalzell area, about six miles from Shaw Air Force Base, The State newspaper reported.

Sanders was riding the golf cart on North Kings Highway when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Lexus heading in the same direction, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said. The Lexus driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, he said.