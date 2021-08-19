South Carolina

3 students shot in drive-by shooting outside high school

The Associated Press

ORANGEBURG, S.C.

At least three students were shot during a drive- by shooting outside a South Carolina high school, authorities said.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, The State newspaper reported. The shooting happened during afternoon dismissal.

The wounded students are in stable condition and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, school officials said.

Classes at the school had just resumed for the fall on Monday.

August 19, 2021 7:59 AM
