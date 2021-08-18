More criminal charges filed in South Carolina’s nuclear plant failure

A second high-ranking employee of Westinghouse Electric is facing criminal charges in connection with the multi-billion dollar failure of the doomed SCANA nuclear project in Fairfield County.

Jeffrey Benjamin, a former Westinghouse senior vice president of new plants and projects, faces multiple counts of fraud, according to an 18-page indictment made public Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Columbia.

The charges are “for his role in failing to truthfully report information regarding construction of new nuclear units at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant,” said acting United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart in a press release.

Benjamin is the fourth person to face criminal charges in connection with the SCANA scandal. The three others — a former Westinghouse employee and two top SCANA officials — have all agreed to plead guilty to various counts of fraud but have not yet been sentenced.

The indictment against Benjamin means that he plans to plead not guilty and will stand trial, where numerous government witnesses — including the two SCANA officials and the one Westinghouse official who have pleaded guilty — could testify against him.

If convicted, Benjamin could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

In all, Benjamin faces 16 felony counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, securities fraud, and causing a publicly-traded company to keep a false record.

Publicly-traded companies such as the former SCANA, which issue shares of stock, are required by law to make truthful disclosures about their events affecting their businesses so that investors may make informed decisions as to buy or sell shares of stock.

Westinghouse was the contractor on the high-profile nuclear project, which SCANA worked on in partnership with public utility Santee Cooper, which held a minority interest in the project.

Although SCANA executives for years made optimistic public statements about the project’s progress, SCANA and its junior partner, Santee Cooper, announced unexpectedly in July 2017 that the project was a failure and they were halting work. The federal investigation began shortly afterward.

Already, 2 former top SCANA officials -- CEO Kevin Marsh and his number two executive Stephen Byrne -- have agreed to plead guilty to fraud-related charges and likely face prison time.

Earlier this year, another Westinghouse official, Carl Churchman, who oversaw the construction of the project, agreed to plead guilty to lying to an FBI agent about what he knew about the progress of the project when it was still ongoing.

Building two nuclear reactors had been one of the state’s largest construction projects ever.

But delays and cost overruns — hidden by SCANA officials from the public and state regulators — eventually doomed the effort, making it one of the largest business failures in South Carolina history. The failed project spawned some 20 lawsuits by ratepayers and SCANA shareholders, as well as federal criminal and civil fraud charges. Nearly 4,000 construction workers were laid off.

The failure also led to the collapse of SCANA, once one of the state’s crown business jewels with 750,000 electric customers and 350,000 natural gas customers. In 2019, SCANA was acquired by Dominion Energy, a Virginia-based utility giant.

From the conception of the project, in 2008, SCANA had hired Westinghouse, a Toshiba-owned company that had experience building nuclear reactors, to oversee construction at the nuclear facility in Fairfield County. Westinghouse was to build two nuclear reactors for a cost estimated at that time to be about $10 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.