Demographics changing in York County region of SC. Census shows fastest growing groups

A decade of change in York, Lancaster and Chester counties came into clearer focus Thursday.

That decade brought increases among Asian, Hispanic and multiracial populations, along with residents who identify outside some familiar race categories.

The U.S. Census Bureau released new data on state and local population, which will be used later this year for redistricting. The 2020 Census provides information used to draw federal and state legislative districts.

“These data play an important role in our democracy,” acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin said in a press conference detailing the release.

The data adds to earlier population figures this summer that show York County with more than 289,000 residents, up from 226,000 in the 2010 Census. Lancaster county is up from less than 77,000 to more than 96,000 residents in the decade. Chester County dropped by almost 1,000 residents in that span, to just fewer than 32,300 people.

Several nationwide trends emerged in the new data.

Half of all counties nationwide saw populations decline since the 2010 census. The nation grew, but at a rate slower than any decade on record except the 1930s. Larger counties mostly grew, while smaller counties dwindled in population.

“The country’s population is increasingly metropolitan,” said Marc Perry, senior demographer with the bureau.

The tri-county area had its own trends.

York, Lancaster, Chester growth

Data shows York and Lancaster counties each increased in population by 25% for the decade. Chester County decreased in population by 3%. Only Horry (30%) and Berkeley (29%) counties, both near the S.C. coast, grew more than York and Lancaster.

Hispanic population growth was significant in all three counties. York County had 88% growth. Lancaster County had an 86% increase, with Chester County up 66%.

Hispanic or non-Hispanic in census data relates to ethnicity. White, Black, Asian and other race categories are listed separately.

In all three counties, the non-Hispanic Asian population growth easily outpaced non-Hispanic White or Black growth. In Lancaster County, the non-Hispanic Asian population grew by 259% in the decade. It grew by 158% in York County and 40% in Chester County. York and Lancaster easily had the highest growth rates statewide.

The non-Hispanic Black population in York County increased by 20%, compared to 14% for the non-Hispanic White population. Non-Hispanic White residents grew by 21%, and non-Hispanic Black residents by 5% in Lancaster County.

Chester County saw decreases in its non-Hispanic Black (-9%) and White (-5%) populations.

Multi race, other growth

Significant growth in the tri-county area came outside the Black and White categories on the census form.

People who identified as having more than one race grew by 349% in York County. The figure was higher, at 497%, in Lancaster County. People who listed their race as “other” grew by 96% in York County and 51% in Lancaster County.

Whites increased by 13% in York County and 21% in Lancaster County. Blacks increased by 21% in York County and 5% in Lancaster County.

Among non-Hispanics, multiracial growth was at 239% in York and 333% in Lancaster counties. “Other” growth hit 349% in York and 181% in Lancaster counties.

Despite fewer total residents in Chester County than a decade earlier, there were 150% or greater growth rates both for overall and non-Hispanic multiracial, “other” and Pacific Island populations.