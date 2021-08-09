South Carolina

Gas prices hit new 7-year high around the nation. Here’s how SC ranks

FILE - In this June 30, 2016 file photo, gas nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J. Gas prices have increased a bit again in New Jersey and around the nation with supply and demand on what analysts call “a roller coaster ride” as consumers react to developments in the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - In this June 30, 2016 file photo, gas nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J. Gas prices have increased a bit again in New Jersey and around the nation with supply and demand on what analysts call “a roller coaster ride” as consumers react to developments in the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Julio Cortez AP
Columbia, S.C.

Gas prices around the nation have reached another milestone as costs continue to rise. But drivers filling up their tanks in South Carolina have been more fortunate than most, data show.

The national average of regular gas hit $3.23 per gallon in July, according to new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It was the highest average cost of gas since October 2014.

Drivers in South Carolina, however, are paying among the lowest prices around the country.

As of Monday morning, the average cost of regular gas in South Carolina was the seventh lowest among all states, at $2.89 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s just 10 cents from the nation’s lowest average found in Mississippi.

The price is also the highest SC drivers have paid since 2014.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Diesel prices in South Carolina are also among the lowest in the country, ranking seventh at $3.05.

In July 2008, motorists in the U.S. saw the country’s all-time highest average for gas by the gallon at $4.11. Several states, such as California, and are paying more than that today.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Internal investigation clears S.C. deputies who killed man

August 09, 2021 10:03 AM

News

Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

August 09, 2021 10:03 AM

National

Sheriff: Caretaker charged with murder in NC woman’s death

August 09, 2021 10:03 AM

South Carolina

Man drowns in swamp area near Georgia-South Carolina line

August 09, 2021 8:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service