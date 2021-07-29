All of SC may feel more like it’s 100 degrees or more soon, forecasters predict

Parts of the South Carolina Midlands and Lowcountry could hit a heat index of 110 degrees or more Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a heat advisory Thursday ahead of the possible wave. Temperatures across the state could feel hotter than 100 degrees, forecasters said. The heat is expected to linger into Friday evening.

In Richland and Lexington counties as well as near Columbia the heat index is predicted to be between 100 and 110 degrees Friday, according to the weather service. Orangeburg County could exceed that at 111 degrees.

Beaufort, Berkeley, Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester and Jasper counties may be affected the most with the heat index possibly reaching 115 degrees, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service of Charleston called the temperatures “dangerously hot” and issued an excessive heat watch.

Greenville, Spartanburg and York counties may feel heat in excess of 100 degrees.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” forecasters said.

Today is hot but we are expecting Fri to be hotter, even for SC and GA standards. With max temps in the mid to upper 90s and dew points in the 70s, heat indices will top out around 110°F across much of the area. A heat advisory is in effect for Fri afternoon. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/sUrKDFbEc0 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 29, 2021