State officials continue warning about western fire smoke in SC and health risks

Smoke from wildfires in the western United States is still affecting South Carolina and the Department of Health and Environmental Control is warning residents that conditions could cause health issues.

Smoke from the fires is expected to drift into all regions of South Carolina Wednesday evening and linger until Thursday evening, according to DHEC. The smoke can irritate eyes and the respiratory system as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases, DHEC said.

“DHEC recommends individuals with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors to avoid the smoke,” the agency said. “Keep windows and doors closed. Run an air conditioner if you have one, but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.”

Wildfire smoke affected South Carolina last week, according to DHEC. The fires, fueled by dry conditions and a heatwave, have seared through Oregon and parts of Canada.

For more information, visit DHEC’s website at: scdhec.gov/HomeAndEnvironment/DisasterPreparedness/Wildfires/.

For more information about the location of the wildfires, please visit: fire.airnow.gov.