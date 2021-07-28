SC has the 4th highest rates in the US for these two sexually transmitted diseases

Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and South Carolina has one of the highest rates of infection of two different diseases.

South Carolina has the fourth highest rate of infection for chlamydia and gonorrhea, according to 2019 data recently released by the CDC.

For chlamydia, the CDC reported that about 707 of every 100,000 South Carolinian was diagnosed with the disease. Only Alaska, Mississippi and Louisiana recorded higher infection rates than South Carolina when it comes to chlamydia.

The Palmetto State also reported about 275 gonorrhea infections for every 100,000 people, according to CDC data. Only Mississippi, Alaska and Alabama reported higher rates of infection.

While South Carolina wasn’t in the top five, it ranked high in rate of infection of other STIs.

The state reported the 20th highest infection rate of primary and secondary syphilis, reporting 10 infections for every 100,000. South Carolina also ranked 15th for the rate of congenital syphilis, with about 30 infections for every 100,000 people.