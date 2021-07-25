Teen from Columbia killed in Lexington County. Police looking for suspect, cops say

Lawmen are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that killed a teenager Saturday night in West Columbia, the Lexington County Sheriff said in a news release.

Direko C. Thomas was shot and killed Saturday, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

About 4 p.m., the 18-year-old from Columbia was shot multiple times in the upper body, Fisher said.

Thomas died at the scene, in the 100 block of Miranda Drive, according to Fisher. It’s near U.S. 176/Charleston Highway and about a mile from Exit 119 on Interstate 26.

No arrests have been made and a search for a suspect is underway.

Police have not identified a suspect, motive or teen’s identity.

“Based on information from witnesses, the shooter left the scene in a black Nissan Maxima, which we have located,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “We don’t have much else to go on at this point.”

Crime scene investigators processed the scene and the car after it was towed, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies will interview neighbors who live near the scene, as the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

“Those interviews will likely be helpful to us,” Koon said. “We’ll also be following up on any leads we generate based on tips that come in.”

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

