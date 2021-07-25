South Carolina

Teen from Columbia killed in Lexington County. Police looking for suspect, cops say

Lawmen are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that killed a teenager Saturday night in West Columbia, the Lexington County Sheriff said in a news release.

Direko C. Thomas was shot and killed Saturday, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

About 4 p.m., the 18-year-old from Columbia was shot multiple times in the upper body, Fisher said.

Thomas died at the scene, in the 100 block of Miranda Drive, according to Fisher. It’s near U.S. 176/Charleston Highway and about a mile from Exit 119 on Interstate 26.

No arrests have been made and a search for a suspect is underway.

Police have not identified a suspect, motive or teen’s identity.

“Based on information from witnesses, the shooter left the scene in a black Nissan Maxima, which we have located,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “We don’t have much else to go on at this point.”

Crime scene investigators processed the scene and the car after it was towed, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies will interview neighbors who live near the scene, as the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

“Those interviews will likely be helpful to us,” Koon said. “We’ll also be following up on any leads we generate based on tips that come in.”

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

  Comments  

South Carolina

2 dead, 2 hurt in drive-by shooting on Spartanburg street

July 25, 2021 8:31 AM

South Carolina

Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019

July 25, 2021 8:31 AM

National Business

Utility builds flood walls for SC power substation

July 25, 2021 8:31 AM

South Carolina

Man retraces history of family’s 19th-century whiskey bottle

July 25, 2021 8:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service