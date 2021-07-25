South Carolina

2 dead, 2 hurt in drive-by shooting on Spartanburg street

The Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Two people were killed and two others hurt in a drive-by shooting in a South Carolina neighborhood, authorities said.

Witnesses told Spartanburg police that a man fired from the back seat of a SUV into a group of people on a residential street around 9 p.m. Friday, Police spokesman Maj. Art Littlejohn said.

Four people were wounded and taken to the hospital, Littlejohn said in a statement.

Travoiris Antoine Gentry, 28, of Anderson and Jaquante Donell Burris, 24, of Spartanburg, died a short time later, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

Witnesses told police the shots were fired from a white SUV. No arrests have been made and police did not release a possible motive for the shooting.

  Comments  

South Carolina

Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019

July 25, 2021 8:31 AM

National Business

Utility builds flood walls for SC power substation

July 25, 2021 8:31 AM

South Carolina

Man retraces history of family’s 19th-century whiskey bottle

July 25, 2021 8:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service