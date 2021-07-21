This SC restroom was named one of the nation’s best. What makes it so special?

A South Carolina restroom is vying for the title of best U.S. restroom. Cintas

A South Carolina fitness center is home to one of the nation’s best restrooms, a new contest finds.

The women’s facilities at Core24 GVL — a workout gym in downtown Greenville — were named a finalist in the “America’s Best Restroom” competition, according to results released Monday from the business services provider Cintas.

A photo shows a wall bursting with color near the restroom sinks.

“The women’s restroom at Core 24 GVL are a vibe that combine street culture with art,” Cintas said. “Influenced by music, art, design and its guests, the restroom features a spray-painted mural that is the perfect backdrop for guests’ gym selfies.”

The restroom also got nods for having enough counter space to “freshen up” and for boasting a neon-lit flower wall. It’s a fitting space for a fitness center that describes itself as constantly evolving.

“From equipment layout and design to adding new features, every aspect of the gym can and will change,” Core24 GVL said on its website. “This experimental approach allows Core24 to explore new possibilities and challenge the status quo of gyms.

The business was the only spot in the Palmetto State with a restroom in the top 10 on Cintas’ list.

To come up with the findings, the company accepted nominations for the best public restrooms from mid-April to mid-June. Then, officials said a panel chose 10 finalists “based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.”

Now, the public has a chance to choose the 2021 winner. Anyone interested in casting a ballot or taking a look at the top-notch restrooms can visit bestrestroom.com/vote through Aug. 20, according to Cintas.

“We’ve got a diverse list of facilities from across the county vying for the title of America’s Best Restroom,” Sean Mulcahey, the company’s marketing manager, said in a news release. “The public is expecting a higher hygiene standard in public restrooms, and we’re proud to spotlight these unique restrooms that are well-maintained without sacrificing aesthetic quality.”

Among the other contest finalists are an Ohio pizza shop that has a restroom designed to look like a subway station and a California-based line of portable toilets with “glamorous” features.

Last year, the competition title went to a Colorado park bathroom that cleans itself, McClatchy News reported.

A representative for Cintas — which didn’t list the total number of nominated restrooms in this year’s news release — didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Wednesday.