Trump calls out ex-ally Nikki Haley in new book. But is GOP really creating distance?

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley may not be on Donald Trump’s short list for running mates should the former president decide to seek a second term in office, according to a new book that details Trump’s four years in the White House.

In an interview with the Washington Post’s Carol Leonig and Philip Rucker in an excerpt from their new book, “I Alone Can Fix It,” featured Monday in Vanity Fair, the reporters write that Trump has “rebuffed” outreach from Haley, seen herself as a possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

The two have reportedly had a falling out after, though not in the minority, Haley denounced Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot when hundreds of his supporters stormed the federal building to upend Congress’ Electoral College certification vote, fueled by misinformation about widespread election fraud spread by the president.

“Nikki Haley wants to come here so badly,” Trump told the reporters. “She did a little nasty couple of statements. ... She has been killed by the party. When they speak badly about me, the party is not happy about it. It’s pretty amazing. There’s not been anything like this.”

Haley’s spokeswoman declined to comment.

But the former South Carolina governor has kept busy in Republican circles since leaving the Trump administration.

Trump tapped Haley in 2017 to be his ambassador to the United Nations. Nearly two years later she stepped down in a rare drama-free exit that included a sit-down televised press conference. “Hopefully, you’ll come back at some point,” Trump said then.

Since moving back to South Carolina in 2019, Haley’s hit the speaking circuit and launched the Stand for America political action committee. In the past month, she has crissed-crossed between early-voting states to stump and fundraise for Republican candidates, down to the local level.

She’s also headlined a Republican Study Committee luncheon and Republican Jewish Coalition fundraising event, and she hosted a slew of events for freshman Republican women in the U.S. House.

Just this month, she campaigned for Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and endorsed Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey’s governor’s race, attending a fundraiser for him, to name a few. She also endorsed and is fundraising for U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, who recently launched his 2022 reelection bid, and has helped other Republican members of Congress and groups fundraise.

Haley spoke at the Christians United for Israel summit Sunday in Texas, calling on the Biden administration to change its Iran strategy, reported Jewish news outlet The Forward. And Monday night, was scheduled to give the keynote speech at the Republican Governor’s Association’s annual conference.

Haley told reporters in April she won’t run for president in 2024 should Trump decide to run, but has not ruled it out otherwise.