SC Sheriffs’ Association’s Deputy of the Year is from a Midlands agency

The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association named Senior Corporal Gary Beaver of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office its Deputy of the Year on Monday.

Beaver received the award “for the bravery and quick thinking he demonstrated” during a shootout last year, the sheriff’s office said.

In February 2020, Beaver and other Sumter deputies arrived at the home of 56-year-old Terry Hasty to serve him a detention order and eviction notice, police said. Hasty opened fire, killing Deputy Andrew Gillette. Hasty was also killed in the shootout.

Beaver received the award at the association’s annual banquet in Myrtle Beach.

“Sr. Cpl. Beaver is certainly deserving of this award and we are all proud that he has been recognized for his heroic actions,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “I am proud to have Sr. Cpl. Beaver be part of our agency and I know the citizens of Sumter County are grateful to have deputies of his caliber serving our community.”

The association also name Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott its Sheriff of the Year.