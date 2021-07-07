South Carolina

Ambulance stolen from Rock Hill hospital recovered after York police traffic stop

York, SC

Police in the city of York recovered an ambulance stolen from a Rock Hill hospital after a traffic stop Tuesday night, officials said.

The ambulance, which belongs to Fort Mill Emergency Medical Services, had been reported stolen earlier Tuesday from Piedmont Medical Center, according to Sgt. David Dover of the York Police Department and a York police incident report. The ambulance was being tracked by law enforcement through the vehicle’s onboard GPS, Dover said.

York officers saw the ambulance in traffic on Kings Mountain Street north of downtown York before 7 p.m., Dover said. Officers stopped the ambulance by blocking it with patrol cars, according to the report.

The driver was ordered out of the vehicle and no one was hurt, Dover said.

The man who was driving the ambulance was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for a medical and mental health evaluation, Dover said. No charges have been filed as of Wednesday, Dover said.

Because of the driver’s medical status, The Herald is not naming the driver.

The ambulance was not damaged, Dover said. The ambulance was driven to the York Fire Department where it was turned over to Fort Mill EMS, according to the incident report.

Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
