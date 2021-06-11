‘Made history’: First Black woman deputy at York County Sheriff’s Office retires

Friday was Amanda Carter’s last day working at the York County Sheriff’s Office. She retired after 24 years as a deputy.

But it was her first day as a deputy that will always be a part of Carter and the sheriff’s office.

In 1997, Carter was the first Black woman hired as a deputy in York County.

“I didn’t even know at the time I was a trailblazer,” Carter said Friday. “But when I found out, I knew I had to pave the way for others.”

And did she.

Role model in uniform

Carter was a police officer at Winthrop University in Rock Hill for about 9 years before she was hired at the York County Sheriff’s Office.

She was a patrol deputy, a school resource officer, then was promoted to detective.

Carter was an integral part of the sex crimes unit helping victims over three decades, people beaten up and women assaulted and abused. And she locked up plenty of those scoundrels who caused those bruises.

Carter said she tried through her example and actions to show that Black officers, especially woman, can excel and succeed in the law enforcement field.

“I encouraged a lot of Black females to come into law enforcement, because we have to be the change that we want to see,” Carter said. “And we can’t see that change without being that change.”

Carter said she wanted to help York County to be a safer and better place to live. But also, her time with the badge and gun was a chance to show others who look like her that law enforcement is a noble and honorable job.

“I hope this opened doors for Black females, and I hope in the future, we will see more and more diversity in police departments all over the United States,” Carter said.

A leader among deputies and detectives

Amanda Carter stood in that room full of police Friday afternoon, possibly the first retiree to wear a beauty pageant-like sash that said “Retired” and a police issued gun at the same time. She proudly displayed both.

“I leave here so many brothers and sisters, and really so many daughters and sons,” Carter told a packed retirement room Friday at the sheriff’s office. “I love you all. You are my family.”

Capt. Fred Moore, Carter’s supervisor, did all he could Friday not to cry in a room of cops as he told of how Carter was his friend and co-worker for two decades. Moore and others spoke of Carter’s love for them, and the public.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, who rose through the ranks at the sheriff’s office just as Carter did, said Carter is a role model for every deputy.

“I am so proud to have worked with Amanda,” Tolson said. “She took great pride in the work that she did and I can’t think of a more deserving person to have made history at the sheriff’s office. We will miss her. We wish her the very best. She was the very best.”