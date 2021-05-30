South Carolina

5 injured in boating accident

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Five people were injured when two boats collided on Lake Murray on Friday night, state officials said.

News outlets reported that the accident happened Friday evening. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said a cabin cruiser boat carrying two people collided with a pontoon boat with six onboard.

A department spokeswoman said all the injuries happened to people on the pontoon boat, including two serious injuries. WISTV reported that the cabin cruiser sank following the accident.

The State reported that the accident happened in a popular part of Lake Murray between two peninsulas with restaurants and bars where boats can dock.

Sgt. Hunter Robinson of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources urged boaters to be careful during the busy Memorial Day weekend.

“It is dangerous,” he told WISTV.

“Even if you’re doing the right thing, everybody’s doing the right thing, there’s a lot of people out there. Be extra vigilant, especially at night to keep a good lookout, you know, for other boats and lights in the area because there are a lot of boats, there’s a lot of lights on the land. It just takes a good, designated driver to stay vigilant and keep an eye out.”

  Comments  

South Carolina

State urges South Carolinians to prep for tropical weather

May 30, 2021 11:27 AM

South Carolina

Names of Ohio residents killed in small plane crash released

May 30, 2021 11:19 AM

National Business

New law cracks down on abandoned tire piles in S Carolina

May 30, 2021 10:06 AM

News

Santee Cooper is ready to offer broadband on its extra lines

May 30, 2021 10:06 AM

South Carolina

Runner and her dog struck and killed on S Carolina sidewalk

May 30, 2021 9:56 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service