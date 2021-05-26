Search for missing SC teenage girl shifts focus to Columbia, police say

A missing South Carolina teenager might be in Columbia, according to Lowcountry law enforcement officers.

Marilin Aguilar-Vallalobos has not been seen since leaving a Charleston-area gas station on May 21, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said. Police publicly reported her missing on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old is possibly in the Columbia area, according to police. Information about why police believe the teen is in Columbia was not made available.

Marilin Aguilar-Vallalobos, 16, was reported missing and might be in the Columbia area, police said. Mount Pleasant Police Department

Police notified both the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police Department about Aguilar-Vallalobos.

There was no word if Aguilar-Vallalobos is considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen.

Aguilar-Vallalobos left a Blue Water gas station in a blue Honda Accord, police said.

Police described Aguilar-Vallalobos as a female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Aguilar-Vallalobos, or has information about her, is asked to call police at 854-202-1960, or Lowcountry CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111 or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.