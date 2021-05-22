FBI offers large cash reward for tips leading to SC manhunt subject’s arrest

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Crimestoppers have put up $12,000 for any tips that lead to the arrest of a man wanted in a deadly crime spree in South Carolina and Missouri that includes trying to kill police officers, according to authorities.

The reward is for tips about Tyler Donnet Terry. Terry killed two people and shot two others in York and Chester counties, police said. He’s suspected to be involved in two killings in Missouri.

Information or tips about Terry can be reported at CrimeSC.com or CrimeStoppersofYorkCounty.com or called in to 888-274-6372 or 877-409-4321. Anyone who reports information is guaranteed to remain anonymous, authorities said.

Terry is armed and dangerous, investigators said in the statement that offered the award.

Update on the murder of Eugene Simpson, husband of Adrienne Simpson. Fugitive Tyler Terry has been charged with his murder. Adrienne Simpson is also charged with his murder. pic.twitter.com/l5mUSaGx6j — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 21, 2021

Terry’s shooting spree began May 2 when he shot two people in Chester County and killed a man in York, according to investigators. Missouri police suspect Terry was involved with the killing of a doctor and one other person on May 15. Missouri police said that Terry’s vehicle was near the scene.

Tuesday, Chester police tried to stop the car of Terry and his accomplice Adrienne Simpson, but the two sped off, prompting a high speed chase. Terry shot at police during the chase, according to investigators. After they crashed, police arrested Simpson, but Terry got away on foot, police said. Police began an extensive manhunt for Terry.

The next day, police found a missing Chester man’s body in a ditch and authorities charged Terry with murder. The Chester man was Simpson’s husband, police said.

More than 125 police from federal, state and local agencies continued to search for Terry Friday in Chester County. The FBI used an airplane and a helicopter and other police agencies used drones and other equipment. SWAT teams from Chester County, York County, and Rock Hill were involved in the search, officials said.