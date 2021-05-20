COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases exceed 489,000

At least 489,443 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,510 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 181 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 112 reported the day before.

Ten coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 319 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 91 patients were in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, 4.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.49 million South Carolina residents, or 34.9%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.8 million, or 42.7%, have received at least one dose, as of Monday.

As COVID numbers fall, Columbia preps for big late night crowds

Crowds are growing and staying out later in Columbia, as more people get vaccinated and COVID-19 infections continue to fall.

“People want to party,” Matt Kennell, CEO of City Center Partnership told The State. “Now that people are getting vaccinated and masking laws have gotten more lax, we are seeing a tremendous growth in the late night crowds downtown.”

The organization’s yellow shirt squadron, named for their hard-to-miss uniforms, will be out later, too, on the weekends. Crews help keep downtown Columbia clean, and communicate and cooperate with public safety agencies.

“It used to be that only The Whig was open until really late. But now the 1600 block is really hopping, the Market on Main is really hopping, Cantina 76 is hopping,” Kennell said. “So, after listening to some of our businesses, we extended the Yellow Shirt hours until 1 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

Yellow shirts are out to 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

McMaster honors Rock Hill vaccination clinic

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Rock Hill was honored by Gov. Henry McMaster for “its efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19” on Wednesday, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

The Rock Hill-Piedmont clinic has administered more than 50,000 doses of vaccine since opening in mid-January, over one-third of all doses given in York County so far.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also recognized the clinic as a “community hero.”

“(The clinic) is an incredible example of how community-driven partnerships are absolutely necessary to ... a statewide vaccination plan during an unprecedented pandemic,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said in a statement. “DHEC can’t beat COVID-19 alone, and we couldn’t be prouder of everything the Rock Hill-Piedmont Medical Vaccination Clinic is doing.”