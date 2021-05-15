Soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in South Carolina

The remains of a U.S. Army soldier killed during the Korean War are being interred in his South Carolina hometown, 70 years after his death.

A funeral for Army Cpl. Ralph S. Boughman will be held Saturday at Lewis Funeral Home in Union, according to the Army. Afterward, Boughman will be buried at Rosemont Cemetery.

The 21-year-old Union native was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, the Army said.

Boughman’s remains were turned over by North Korea in 2018 and identified last year using material evidence, as well as mitochondrial and autosomal DNA analysis, according to officials.

Boughman’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

More than 7,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.