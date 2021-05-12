South Carolina city to increase police patrols after ‘melee’

Officials in South Carolina's largest city are increasing police patrols through a main tourist area and enacting other safety measures after a violent altercation ended with several people being stabbed and shot.

The number of officers patrolling a heavily-trafficked section of downtown Charleston on weekends could “double or triple," Mayor John Tecklenburg said during a news conference Tuesday announcing the changes.

The city was also planning to restrict traffic on streets in the area from Thursday to Saturday, as well as close parking spaces along the thoroughfare for several hours on Fridays and Saturdays, city council members and business owners said.

The restrictions were expected to take effect this week, The Post and Courier reported.

The changes come two days after a brawl involving an estimated 100 people broke out in the sector early Sunday, according to Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

Several people suffered stab and gunshot wounds during the fight that Reynolds described as a “melee."

So far one suspect, Zyarie Dazure Orum, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon, authorities said Tuesday. Reynolds said police were continuing to investigating.

Council members also voted Tuesday to extend for 30 days the mayor’s ability to order a curfew.