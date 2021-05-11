Midlands teen girl with medical condition reported missing by sheriff’s office

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenage girl with a medical condition, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Ja’Asia Chandler was reported missing on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The 14-year-old was called a runaway, according to the release.

Ja’Asia Chandler was reported missing by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

She was last seen Monday night on Rogers Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. That’s in Sumter, about a mile from Lakewood High School.

There was no word if Ja’Asia was alone when she was last seen.

Ja’Asia has a medical condition and has not been taking her medication, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office described Ja’Asia as 5-foot-8, 140-pound girl, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black biker shorts, a pink and black bonnet on her head, and multi-colored Crocs, according to the release.

Information on why Ja’Asia left home was not made available.

Anyone who has seen Ja’Asia, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Maya “Oliver” Bishop, left, and Aleyah Baker are teens reported missing by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office is also searching for two other Sumter County teens it called runaways last week.

Aleyah Baker, 13, has not been heard from since leaving her Sumter home in Meadowbrook Road on May 1, the sheriff’s office said. She was reported missing by the sheriff’s office on May 7.

The sheriff’s office is also searching for 16-year-old Maya “Oliver” Bishop, who was last seen at home on Traditions Lane in Dalzell on May 4. Two days later Bishop was reported missing by the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.