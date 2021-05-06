SC Gov. McMaster taps Columbia-based GOP political strategist to lead 2022 campaign

Gov. Henry McMaster this week tapped a veteran Republican political strategist to head his 2022 reelection campaign as still no primary challenger has publicly announced a bid to run against the incumbent next summer.

Mark Knoop, 33, a Columbia-based political strategist who most recently was U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s political director in the Seneca Republican’s win against Democrat Jaime Harrison, joins McMaster as campaign manager. Knoop is a well-known political consultant across South Carolina, having worked on various campaigns, including for U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson and, his son, Attorney General Alan Wilson.

“Mark is a real political talent who knows South Carolina inside and out, and we are excited to have him lead our team as we share the message of our state’s great successes and bright future with the voters over the next 18 months,” McMaster said in a provided statement.

Knoop’s political resume spans from the federal down to the local level.

Last month, he launched nonprofit advocacy group Forward Columbia that will “advocate for local government reform, hold elected leaders accountable to the public, and help steer public dialogue during local elections.”

Knoop told The State the group will concentrate on the greater Columbia area, the county and local school districts.

The governor has slowly been building out his campaign while no other Republican has publicly declared a challenge.

Tim Pearson, a former Nikki Haley aide, will be McMaster’s general consultant, the same role he had for McMaster’s 2018 bid for governor.

Upstate businessman John Warren — who pushed McMaster into a 2018 runoff — and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgfield, are the likeliest to enter the race in the coming months, though neither has declared.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and activist Gary Votour are the only two Democrats to so far enter the race. At least two more Democrats are expected to join the packed primary, U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, told reporters last month.

A Democrat has not won the governor’s race since Jim Hodges beat then-Gov. David Beasley by 8 percentage points in 1998.

McMaster beat 2018 Democratic gubernatorial hopeful James Smith by about the same margin in his first election campaign.

“Gov. McMaster has a proven record of putting South Carolina taxpayers and businesses first, keeping the economy strong through this historic pandemic, and fighting to protect our borders, our elections, and our Constitution,” Knoop said in a provided statement. “I’m excited to join Gov. McMaster’s team.”