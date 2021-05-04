Officials check tornado damage near Clover as more possible storms expected Tuesday

A tornado warning was issued Monday for northern York County, South Carolina. National Weather Service via York County Emergency Management

York County officials are looking at farm damage from Monday near Clover to determine if the area was hit by a tornado or straight line winds.

The damage happened around 1 p.m. west of Clover, south of the North Carolina state line.

York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes said county officials received information on the damage Tuesday morning.

No one was hurt, Haynes said.

“It is clear there was damage but it is not clear if there was a tornado or straight line winds,” Haynes said.

Straight line winds come out of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service told York County officials Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. they may send a team to survey the damage Wednesday. Weather service teams are in western South Carolina near Georgia Tuesday for a confirmed tornado that touched down near Abbeville, Haynes said.

more video from tornado damage Clover, SC pic.twitter.com/QBIVbc9lvu — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 4, 2021

Video and pictures posted on the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg office Twitter page that was retweeted from WCNC-TV meteorologist Brad Panovich’s Twitter show the damage near Clover.

Likely tornado hitting a farm on the west side of Clover, SC today around 1pm. The farm had lots of damage. #scwx @NWSGSP via Robby Glenn pic.twitter.com/jeaZagnrhx — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 4, 2021

A tornado warning was issued for York County by the National Weather Service around 12:45 p.m. Monday

York County tornado warning sirens were activated around 12:50 p.m.

The tornado warning expired after 1 p.m. and a tornado watch was lifted before 5 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday has tornado, hail, storm chances

Weather forecasters say the chance for a tornado is possible again Tuesday. In a weather alert sent by the weather service, the afternoon could see more damaging wind and storms.

“The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail,” the bulletin said. “But an isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out across the southern Piedmont. The storms will increase the threat or isolated flash flooding as well across areas that experience multiple rounds of rainfall.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.