COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 1

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases reach 481,000

At least 481,592 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,359 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 570 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 430 reported the day before.

Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 477 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, with 111 patients in intensive care units.

As of Friday, 4.9% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.2 million South Carolina residents had completed COVID-19 vaccination as of Wednesday, the latest day for which vaccination data is available.

Two-thirds of Horry County residents immune to COVID-19

An estimated 70% of Horry County residents are immune to COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Medical University of South Carolina.

Data shows that 44.9% of county residents received the COVID-19 vaccine, while 24.8% of people developed “natural immunity” after contracting the virus and building up antibodies. Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health said reaching at least 80% immunization would be ideal in preventing COVID spread.

As the county continues to make strides toward herd immunity, experts say those who are unvaccinated should still consider getting the shot.

“Don’t forego vaccination just because you said, ‘hey, I had COVID last year,’” Harmon said.

Read the full story here.

SC cracks down on jobless residents who refuse work

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has given employers the go-ahead to report individuals who turn down jobs while still receiving unemployment benefits, The Sun News reports.

Those offered a new job must take the gig — or risk losing their weekly checks from the government.

“If you have offered an individual a job and they refused, it is important for you to report the incident to DEW,” the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce wrote in a reminder to local businesses Tuesday.

The crackdown comes amid a workforce shortage sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, and state officials are enacting rules to get residents back to work.