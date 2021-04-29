SC Senate panel pushes through gun bill that could make state next to allow open carry

A state Senate often resistant to loosening South Carolina’s gun regulations could be poised in the next month to further expand the those rules by allowing legal gun owners to carry their weapon out in the open.

In a 3-2 vote Thursday, a Senate Judiciary Committee panel advanced a House-sponsored bill — H. 3904 — that would still restrict where someone could carry their gun, but allow permitted gun owners with the required training to carry their gun out in the open in the public if they so choose.

Gun owners could not carry on school or State House property, or in any business, for example, that prohibits guns.

The Legislature only has two weeks left on its regular work calendar, and if the Senate fails to take the bill up then, it could be kicked to next year where it has an even greater chance of passage before the two-year session ends.

But it is still unclear whether proponents of expanding the Second Amendment to allow open carry will have the votes necessary in the Senate, a chamber that has so far avoided and killed legislation that would loosen gun rules in the state.

Testifying virtually, part of a two-day hearing schedule this week, opponents asked lawmakers why the rush on the legislation.

Doctors asked senators to picture a child, riddled with bullet holes. A Lancaster County school teacher shared the names of students affected by gun violence. A University of South Carolina student asked senators to heed concerns from law enforcement that includes the chief of the State Law Enforcement Division.

Unlike the House’s 124 members, the Senate is not up for reelection in 2022. With 30 Republican senators now total, however, the Senate could send the bill quickly to Gov. Henry McMaster, who faces his own reelection bid in November.

McMaster will sign the bill should it reach his desk, saying he’s committed to sign any bill that would “protect and enhance” peoples’ Second Amendment rights.

State Rep. Bobby Cox, the bill’s sponsor, told senators this week that his “ultimate goal” is to pass legislation that would vastly change the state’s gun landscape by removing the state’s permit requirement entirely. But open carry, he said, is a “great step restoring our Second Amendment freedom.” The state, by not explicitly naming it in law, allows the open carry of long rifles, and Cox told senators on Tuesday that there has been no negative impact of that.

“It’s not the wild, wild West when this policy passes,” the Greenville Republican said.

This story will be updated.