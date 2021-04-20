Deadly disease for rabbits continues to spread, concerns SC officials

The spread of a disease that’s almost always fatal for rabbits is concerning to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus-2 is a highly-contagious disease that affects all rabbits, DNR officials said Tuesday in a news release.

Both domestic pets and wild rabbits, including those at breeding facilities, are at risk of contracting the fatal virus, according to the release.

Humans are not susceptible to the virus, but they can inadvertently spread the disease, DNR officials said.

“This is a highly contagious disease that can persist in the environment for a very long time,” DNR Small Game Project leader Michael Hook said in the release. “These factors make disease control efforts extremely challenging once it is in wild rabbit populations.”

The disease has not been reported in South Carolina, according to DNR. But an outbreak began in 2020 in the southwestern U.S. and cases of the virus have been confirmed in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, Mexico, and most recently in Florida, the release said.

The virus is transmitted by direct and indirect contact, Hook said. Direct contact occurs when a rabbit comes into physical contact with an infected rabbit or the urine or feces of an infected rabbit, while indirect contact occurs when a rabbit comes into contact with objects contaminated by the virus, including clothing worn by people who have handled contaminated objects or infected rabbits, according to the release.

Also, the virus can be spread through rabbit products such as fur, meat, or wool, DNR officials said. Insects, birds, rodents, predators, and pets have also been known to spread the disease, according to the release.

Symptoms of the disease include loss of appetite; lethargy; high fever; seizures; jaundice; bleeding from the nose, mouth, or rectum; difficulty breathing; and sudden death, DNR officials said.

Sick or dead rabbits should not be collected or handled, Hook said.

If you find a dead rabbit in the wild or in a running enclosure, leave the carcass and contact a DNR biologist or conservation officer, according to the release. If you have a sick or dead domestic rabbit take it to your local veterinarian who can send it to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center for examination, according to the release.

“Educating yourself and others about (Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus-2) is one of the best ways to help protect South Carolina’s rabbits,” Hook said.

