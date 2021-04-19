SC Gov. McMaster, first lady get 1st COVID vaccine doses months after positive tests

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, First Lady Peggy McMaster, both received their COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, weeks after the two were required to quarantine when they tested positive for coronavirus.

“.@1stLadySC and I visited CVS Pharmacy in Columbia this morning to receive our first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. To those who want a shot, get your shot!” McMaster tweeted, posting two photos showing him and Peggy each receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

.@1stLadySC and I visited CVS Pharmacy in Columbia this morning to receive our first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. To those who want a shot, get your shot!



Find a vaccine provider near you: https://t.co/naJMC8cBYy pic.twitter.com/Gqs1NZiU5E — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 19, 2021

McMaster, 73, tested positive for COVID-19 in December, undergoing an antibody treatment to keep his symptoms from worsening.

Peggy had tested positive a week before.

South Carolina has opened COVID-19 vaccinates to every South Carolinian 16 years and older.

McMaster did not immediately get his vaccine, however, because health officials stress that people who receive a Monoclonal antibody treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 should wait at least 90 days before receiving the vaccine.

More than 1.6 million South Carolinians have at least received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of the weekend, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. Yet only about 26.7% of eligible recipients have completed both doses.

South Carolinians can find a vaccine appointment at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.