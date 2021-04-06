McMaster to tap ex-SC lawmaker, US attorney Peter McCoy to chair Santee Cooper board

Gov. Henry McMaster intends to nominate former South Carolina lawmaker and United States Attorney Peter McCoy to chair the board of Santee Cooper, the state’s embattled public utility under scrutiny since it pulled the plug on a debt-saddled, unfinished nuclear construction project in Fairfield County, The State has learned.

McCoy’s name was the only one floated in calls to state senators as the potential next chairman of the state-owned utility, five sources familiar with the calls from the governor’s office told The State.

McMaster appoints the chairman and other members of the utility’s board with the consent of the state Senate.

The Governor’s Office declined to comment for this report.

McCoy, of Charleston, resigned his state House seat last year after former President Donald Trump tapped him to become the next U.S. attorney of South Carolina. He resigned that seat in January after President Joe Biden took office, a typical resignation when the opposite party wins office.

As the U.S. attorney, McCoy oversaw the federal probe into fraud allegations against leaders of SCANA, the now-defunct parent company of S.C. Electric & Gas. That probe has resulted in two top SCANA officials pleading guilty to criminal conspiracy charges.

