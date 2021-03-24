Police: Man dead in Rock Hill homicide near I-77 and Celanese Road; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead Wednesday morning in what police are describing as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to Ligon Drive, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Chavis said no other information about the suspect or the manner of death is yet available.

Rock Hill police detectives and forensic units remain on scene. The York County Coroner’s Office also is at the scene but has not yet identified the victim.

The area where the incident happened is west of Exit 82 of Interstate 77, off Celanese Road. The crime scene area is behind several businesses near Riverview Road and Riverchase Boulevard.

A large police presence remains on scene but commuter traffic entering and exiting I-77 is not affected, Chavis said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.