South Carolina

Police: Man dead in Rock Hill homicide near I-77 and Celanese Road; suspect in custody

Rock Hill, SC

A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead Wednesday morning in what police are describing as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to Ligon Drive, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Chavis said no other information about the suspect or the manner of death is yet available.

Rock Hill police detectives and forensic units remain on scene. The York County Coroner’s Office also is at the scene but has not yet identified the victim.

The area where the incident happened is west of Exit 82 of Interstate 77, off Celanese Road. The crime scene area is behind several businesses near Riverview Road and Riverchase Boulevard.

A large police presence remains on scene but commuter traffic entering and exiting I-77 is not affected, Chavis said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  

Entertainment

Pecan festival in Florence to return in 2021 with new name

March 24, 2021 9:13 AM

South Carolina

Police: Woman’s body found near Saluda River identified

March 24, 2021 12:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service