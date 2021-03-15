Construction worker dies after falling from 4-story building, SC coroner says

A man died after plunging from a building in South Carolina, officials said. Photo by Getty Images

A construction worker died after plummeting off a building in South Carolina, officials said.

Luis Valasquez, 56, was on the job when he was injured in a four-story fall, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Officials said he was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon.

Valasquez, whose name WSPA spelled as Velasquez, lived in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Officials said the incident happened on Logan Knoll Lane, the site of the future Renaissance Place apartment complex. NHE, Inc. — the property management firm building the affordable housing community — didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Monday.

The case is under investigation and was reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a federal agency focused on workplace safety, according to the coroner’s office.