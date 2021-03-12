South Carolina

‘She was trying to get out’: Woman, 68, found dead in Lancaster SC house fire

Lancaster, SC

An elderly woman was found dead in a home after a Lancaster County house fire Friday morning, officials said.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese identified the victim as Jean Lindsey, 68.

Lindsey was deceased when firefighters found her despite attempts by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was first on the scene at Potter Road, to save her, said Darren Player, Lancaster County Fire & Rescue director.

“The victim was found inside near an exterior door,” Player said. “It appears she was trying to get out but was not able to.”

The fire was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the 200 block of South Potter Road near S.C. 9 east of Lancaster, said Player and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Barfield.

A neighbor had called 911 to report the fire, officials said. The deputy who was first on the scene was told a person might be inside.

Firefighters found the woman inside the house, Player said said. She was the only occupant of the home, Player said.

Because the fire has a fatality, it is being investigated by the Lancaster County Fire Marshal’s office, sheriff’s office, and South Carolina state agents from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Officials remained on scene Friday continuing the investigation.

No cause or origin of the fire has yet been determined, Player said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  

North Carolina

Investigators: 2 die in crash in two-state police chase

March 12, 2021 10:12 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service