South Carolina
Pedestrian struck and killed on South Carolina road
A pedestrian has been killed following a crash with a vehicle on a South Carolina road, authorities said.
Dorian McCaskill Jr., 57, died after the collision, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The State reported.
McCaskill was taken to a hospital, where he died. An autopsy is scheduled on Tuesday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
No charges were immediately filed. Police and the coroner’s office are investigating.
