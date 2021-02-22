Pedestrian struck and killed on South Carolina road

A pedestrian has been killed following a crash with a vehicle on a South Carolina road, authorities said.

Dorian McCaskill Jr., 57, died after the collision, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The State reported.

McCaskill was taken to a hospital, where he died. An autopsy is scheduled on Tuesday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

No charges were immediately filed. Police and the coroner’s office are investigating.