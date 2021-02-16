Beer and wine could be delivered to your doorstep soon, as SC alcohol bills advance

Twin alcohol proposals that would make it easier for South Carolinians to buy beer and wine without having to ever leave their car — or their home — cleared another hurdle Tuesday on the road to becoming law.

The House Judiciary Committee approved both bills — H. 3772, allowing for same-day delivery and H. 3575, allowing pick up by curbside of beer and wine, not liquor — sending the pair of alcohol-related legislation to the House floor for debate.

However, the fate of both the proposals — born out of efforts to allow alcohol businesses to reach customers during the pandemic — is still rocky given push back from conservative lawmakers and a few state senators, who carry more power to slow down bills.

Under the delivery bill, customers could order beer and wine by licensed same-day or third-party delivery service rather than getting in their car and picking it up. Delivery drivers would have to be 21 years old or older and have background checks. The driver also would have to check a customer’s ID to make sure the customer is actually 21 years or older and ensure they are not intoxicated.

The beer and wine could not be delivered to churches, playgrounds, schools or university campus housing.

Forty states already allow the delivery of alcohol, including North Carolina and Georgia, said state Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington.

The committee approved the bill in a 18-4 vote.

“I wouldn’t necessarily characterize it as a great need,” Caskey said of the bill. “Simply a need or a want.”

Caskey said many South Carolinians have decided for health reasons not to leave their homes because of COVID-19 concerns, and the legislation, he said, would simply give customers a choice to consume beer and wine in their home without leaving their home.

What could amount to an easier lift for the Legislature, the House panel approved a proposal in a 22-0 vote that would allow the curbside pickup of beer and wine.

That legislation would make a temporary measure allowed by Gov. Henry McMaster’s COVID-19 emergency order last year permanent law. Trade groups and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce support making the measure permanent.

