Don’t fall for Valentine’s Day scams, says US attorney and SC’s AG

With Valentine’s Day weekend ahead of us and amid an ongoing pandemic, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the state attorney general are warning people to be prepared for possible scams.

United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., said South Carolinians need to be aware of romance scam fraudsters using dating apps, social media and the internet to steal money from unsuspecting people.

“Scammers never let up on their criminal efforts, not even on Valentine’s Day,” McCoy said. “Be aware: it is not true love if sweet-talking chatter quickly turns into requests for money.”

“It is likely a scam if the person you have just connected with online and have never met in person professes love quickly,” McCoy added.

In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission reported $304 million in losses from romance scams. That was up from $201 million in 2019.

McCoy said to be wary of people claiming to be overseas for business or military service and someone claiming to need money for emergencies, hospital bills or travel.

Among McCoy’s tips was for people not let themselves be rushed into taking action on a request from someone they met online, not to send intimate photos to online acquaintances, and never to send money to an online love interest.

The state Attorney General’s Office also warned people of possible scams aimed at people who are isolated such as seniors, or alone because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Every crisis creates opportunities for fraud, and there are unscrupulous people always waiting to take advantage of fear and uncertainty,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson said fraudsters often take advantage of times in seniors’ lives when they may be vulnerable such as during a health care crisis or after the death of a loved one.

“Seniors have always been a primary target for financial fraud,” Wilson said. “Often, financial crimes against seniors and other vulnerable adults go unreported, which is why my office supports legislation requiring certain individuals managing a vulnerable adult’s finances to contact adult protective services and the Attorney General’s Office if they suspect that abuse or exploitation has taken place.”