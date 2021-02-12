South Carolina

Savannah man who pleaded guilty to Fort Stewart killing sentenced to nearly 60 years

A Savannah man who pleaded guilty to killing the wife of a deployed U.S. Army soldier in her Fort Stewart home more than two years ago was sentenced to nearly 60 years in federal prison, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Stafon Jamar Davis, 28, received 700 months, or 58.3 years, on charges of premeditated murder and possession of a firearm, the release, sent Thursday, said. After he serves his term without parole, he will have five years of supervised release.

Davis admitted to shooting and killing 24-year-old Abree Boykin, whom he’d known since childhood, while she was sleeping on July 9, 2018, the release said. He then left in Boykin’s vehicle, later setting fire to it near Hardeeville, and gave the murder weapon to an acquaintance who later sold it.

Two other men have been implicated in the case.

Jenard Patilla, 36, of Savannah, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after police found him with the murder weapon, a semi-automatic handgun. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in May to 45 months in federal prison, then three years supervised release.

Devin Ryan, 30, of Hardeeville, pleaded guilty to one charge of use of fire in commission of a federal felony after he helped destroyed Boykin’s vehicle by dousing it with gasoline and setting it on fire. He is awaiting sentencing.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Savannah Police Department, and prosecuted by members of the U.S. Attorneys office and U.S. Department of Justice.

