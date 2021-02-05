Horror unfolded as a Charlotte family boarded their Charleston cruise, lawsuit says

The owner of a tour boat in Charleston, S.C., said his company is not to blame for a mishap that injured a Charlotte man and his 2-year-old daughter in Charleston Harbor last summer.

Carolina Belle owner Bob Scribner defended himself in an interview with The Charlotte Observer on Thursday, a day after John Mack of Charlotte sued his company.

In his lawsuit, Mack said he was pushing his toddler in a stroller along a gangway leading to the Carolina Belle, when the “improperly secured boat pulled away from the dock.”

When the boat pulled away, the gangway collapsed, “dumping” Mack and his child into the deep harbor 20 feet below, Mack said in the lawsuit. He filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Charleston County Commons Pleas Court.

The owner of the Carolina Belle, a South Carolina tour boat, says his company is not to blame for a mishap that injured a Charlotte man and his 2-year-old daughter in Charleston Harbor. Charleston Tours & Events

Getting killed “is a real possibility” when someone becomes trapped as the Macks were in water between a boat and a dock, Mack’s lawyer, Roy Willey of Charleston told the Observer on Thursday.

“Fortunately, they were not crushed as the tour boat slammed back into the dock, but both suffered injuries as they crashed between the concrete dock and the vessel’s steel hull on the way down,” according to the family’s lawsuit.

“Had Defendants simply taken the few extra moments needed to dock the tour boat properly before inviting passengers aboard, this never would have happened.”

Mack, a software developer in his 30s, is still injured from the mishap in which he suffered broken bones and other injuries, Willey said. Mack could not be reached by the Observer on Thursday.

Mack knows how to swim, his lawyer said, but crew from the boat quickly rescued him and his daughter.

His lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages, Willey said.

Tour operator blames speeding boat

Scribner paints an entirely different picture about the events that day in early June.

Scribner owns Tour Management Services, which operates the two-deck, 80-foot-long Carolina Belle in Charleston Harbor.

A speeding boat is to blame for causing a wake that caused Mack and his daughter to fall onto a 30-foot-long fender, a term for a protective bumper, Scribner told the Observer.

The wake pulled the gangway from the boat, Scribner said. “They were on it and slid off,” he said.

The Macks suffered only scrapes and never fell into the harbor, Scribner said.

“We are sorry it happened,” Scribner told the Observer. “It did happen, and we have to deal with that. It’s a litigious society. We run a very safe operation.”

Scribner said his company’s insurer is handling the case while a team of investigators tries to find the boat that caused the wake.