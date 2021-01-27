SC, York County police cite 9 York County businesses for selling alcohol to minors

York County and South Carolina law enforcement agencies wrote nine citations to restaurants Tuesday for selling alcohol to minors, police officials said.

The businesses were cited after selling alcohol to underage people working with law enforcement during periodic compliance checks of businesses, said B.J Kennedy, commander of the York County Mulitjurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

It is illegal in South Carolina to sell alcohol to anyone under age 21, state law shows.

Officials checked 121 businesses Tuesday, Kennedy said.

The citations, all misdemeanors, were given to businesses in Rock Hill, Lake Wylie, Fort Mill, and Tega Cay, Kennedy said.

According to information released by law enforcement, citations were given at the following businesses:

Rock Hill

Hooter’s of Rock Hill, 1425 Riverchase Boulevard; Applebee’s, 2227 Dave Lyle Boulevard,; Ruby Tuesday, 1410 Old Springdale Road;

Fort Mill

Green Olive Grill, 737 Stockbridge Drive; Blue Smokehouse, 1500 Fort Mill Parkway Suite 111; Margarita’s Mexican restaurant, 3071 S.C. 21 Suite 100; Famous Dave’s 917 Cabelas Drive;

Tega Cay

The Greek Grill, 1143 Stonecrest Boulevard.

Lake Wylie

Papa Docs, 3990 Charlotte Highway.

The drug unit oversees an alcohol enforcement team made up of police from the York County Sheriff’s Office and police from Rock Hill, Fort Mill, York, Clover, Tega Cay, and Winthrop University. State Law Enforcement Division agents also work with the alcohol unit, Kennedy said.. The check is done to try and curtail underage drinking, Kennedy said.