SC state parks offer mountains to sea virtual field trips

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina state parks are offering virtual field trips to students who can't travel in person.

There are videos and other supplemental activates to teach science and history to elementary school students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Discover Carolina program started with in person field trips. Lessons offered online now include learning about the plants and animals at Jones Gap State Park in the mountains, Sesquicentennial State Park in Columbia and Myrtle Beach State Park.

There is also a program about the hardships of plantation life before the Civil War at Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site in Beech Island.

The state Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism said it plans to offer more virtual field trips soon.

