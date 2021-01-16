Will you try ‘The Uva?’ New Bojangles biscuit inspired by Columbia, SC sports reporter

As Mike Uva pulled away from a Columbia Bojangles, he had no idea the revolution he would start with his tweets.

The popular chicken and biscuits restaurant announced it would be making a new concoction based on one that Uva received and tweeted about.

Origins of this happy accident or uncovered secret began on Jan. 11.

Uva (pronounced “You-vah”), a sports reporter for WACH in Columbia and a former college football player, opened his Bojangles’ lunch bag. Unwrapping the paper surrounding his sandwich, he found a Cajun chicken filet with pimento cheese as expected. But it was the outer layer that catalyzed a chain reaction.

Instead of the regular buttery biscuit, the chicken and cheese was housed in Bojangles’ signature Bo-Berry biscuit.

Before he tried it, Uva tweeted out: “This is unfortunate. They gave me my Cajun filet with pimento cheese on a bo berry biscuit. That’s a wild combo.”

Update: this is unfortunate. They gave me my Cajun filet with pimento cheese on a bo berry biscuit. That’s a wild combo @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/CfJs4BX4qD — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) January 11, 2021

But after a taste, he tweeted at Bojangles: “It’s not that bad. You might have something here.” After eating every bite, Uva would declare that the Frankenstein blueberry, spicy chicken and cheese combo “turned out to be great.”

The rest is history.

Is the Uva Bojangles Bo-Berry chicken biscuit real?

Followers of Uva quickly began reporting back that they requested the combo.

“You may have stumbled onto gold my friend,” a person told Uva.

“That’s an electric combination,” another said.

The same day Bojangles reached out to Uva.

“Oh no.. oh dear,” the restaurant said about Uva’s order. But the hesitance turned to inspiration.

“A happy accident? Or a new Secret Menu Item? A Cajun Filet with Pimento Cheese on a Bo-Berry Biscuit?!” Bojangles tweeted out on Jan. 14.

The restaurant declared the new biscuit combo “The Uva.”

A happy accident? Or a new Secret Menu Item? A Cajun Filet with Pimento Cheese on a Bo-Berry Biscuit?!



It's... The Uva (Courtesy of @Mike_Uva) pic.twitter.com/eaau0dhpgS — Bojangles (@Bojangles) January 14, 2021

People from Conway to Pickens said they would be ordering “The Uva.”

Bojangles clarified that the “The Uva” isn’t an official menu item yet and ordering it by this name may be met with confusion. But simply order a Cajun chicken filet with pimento cheese on a Bo-berry biscuit and the restaurant should be able to make it, Bojangles’ social media account said.

Fifty years from now when Gamecock fans are chowing down on Uvas at tailgates, they can thank Mike.