Rock Hill mother charged again after second newborn child tests positive for drugs

A Rock Hill mother has been arrested again after a second newborn child in two years tested positive for drugs, according to police and court records.

Shelbi Leigh Keith, 27, was charged Monday on a felony charge of unlawful conduct toward a child, said Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis.

Both the baby and Keith tested positive for amphetamines when the child was born, according to Chavis and Rock Hill police incident reports.

Keith still faces a charge of unlawful conduct toward a child and possession of methamphetamine from April 2019 when at birth another baby tested positive for meth, according to South Carolina court records. That case remains pending, York County court records show.

The unlawful conduct toward a child charge carries a potential punishment of up to 10 years in prison for each conviction under South Carolina law.

Keith remains in the York County jail under a $75,000 bond for the new arrest, records show.