SC law enforcement agency warned of possible armed protests before Biden swearing-in

The FBI has warned South Carolina’s top law enforcement agency of the potential for armed protests in the coming days.

The State Law Enforcement Division told media outlets Monday that the department has “received information from the FBI regarding potential armed protests” in the nation’s capitals.

“We are and have been in constant communications with our federal, state and local partners about this information and are prepared to provide any necessary assistance as requested,” the SLED statement said.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the FBI had warned law enforcement departments in all 50 states and in Washington of potential armed protests in the days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The concerns follow the Capitol riots last Wednesday, after a violent mob stormed the federal government building, sending lawmakers and staff into hiding.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the riots.

Security had been increased at the South Carolina State House in Columbia ahead of the Legislature’s return Tuesday.

The state’s Department of Public Safety, an umbrella agency over the Bureau of Protective Services — which provides security at the State House — said in a statement Monday that it increased security last week.

“We are remaining in a state of heightened security and vigilance and monitoring developments in the state and around the nation,” the department said.

The Columbia Police Department said Monday it is working with state and federal partners to gather intelligence in the days ahead of Biden’s swearing-in on Jan. 20.

“We will have a multi-agency security plan in place for all planned or spontaneous events. CPD is also monitoring social media, human intelligence and other open information sources regarding planned upcoming events,” Columbia Police Chief Chip Holbrook said in a statement.

“City of Columbia citizens can expect to see high visible police presence on and around the South Carolina State House, or other identified protest locations as events are announced or detected.”