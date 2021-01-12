SC Gov. McMaster to reveal 2021 priorities in speech, and Richland Democrat to respond

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will deliver his third State of the State address to the Legislature Wednesday night, when he will lay out his spending and policy priorities he hopes state lawmakers agree to in the new year.

Right after, state Sen. Mia McLeod, a Richland County lawmaker who has pushed for more restrictive COVID-19 measures and publicly criticized the governor over his failure to put in place stronger health protocols, will deliver the Democrats’ response.

McLeod’s response will immediately follow McMaster’s 7 p.m. address.

Both speeches will be aired on South Carolina ETV.

McMaster’s remarks will be mostly built around his executive budget request, rolled out last week. In it, he proposes expanding 4-year-old kindergarten and unfreezing a yearly pay increase teachers typically receive but that lawmakers paused after COVID-19 took a hit on the economy and state revenues.

The governor also has asked the Legislature to spend about $123 million to help small businesses, and he will once again put pressure on the Legislature to quit the practice of spending money through secret earmarks in the budget.

But the governors’ State of the State speeches also traditionally hit on themes of the year.

That would include the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and a call for unity after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

McLeod, who has sickle cell anemia and missed days of session last year in order to avoid COVID-19, will likely hit the governor over what she said is a “lack of leadership” to control the virus.

“South Carolina, much like the rest of our nation, has faced tremendous challenges and heartbreak over the past 10 months and it’s only getting worse,” McLeod said in a statement provided to The State. “COVID-19 is ravaging our communities and the lack of leadership from the governor and his administration has left our citizens sick and struggling. In response, Democrats plan to hold those who have allowed South Carolinians to suffer accountable. We will not shy away from the truth.”

McLeod was first elected to the state House in 2010, until 2016 when she was elected to the Senate District 22 seat, which includes parts of Kershaw and Richland counties. McLeod is a communications consultant and runs McLeod Butler Communications.

McLeod will be the third Richland County lawmaker to deliver the Democrats’ response to McMaster in three years, after House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford delivered the response last year and state Sen. John Scott gave his response the year before.

McLeod is one of five women to serve in the South Carolina Senate.

As in years past, the governor will deliver his speech during a joint session of the Legislature, and the Democrats’ response, recorded earlier in the week, will air immediately after on ETV. But because of COVID-19 and concerns about putting 170 lawmakers inside the same House chamber, Senate Democrats have asked McMaster to deliver his speech virtually — a suggestion the Governor’s Office has rebuffed.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, told reporters Tuesday that the caucus’ request is not about the governor, but about the health and safety of all South Carolinians.

“We’re still hoping that the governor will change his mind, (and) give us his address which we all look forward to,” he said.

How to watch

WHAT: Gov. Henry McMaster’s 2021 State of the State address and Sen. Mia McLeod’s response.

WHEN: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13

WHERE: South Carolina ETV on television, online at scetv.org and ETV’s Facebook page.