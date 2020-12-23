Teen’s body found in woods during search following burglary, SC cops say

A teenager’s body was found Wednesday morning by deputies who were searching in the woods after a reported burglary, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Amahad D. Darnes, 19, died at the scene after he was shot, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

Darnes’ body was discovered shortly after the burglary was reported at a residence in the 18000 block of Atomic Road, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s in Aiken, near Jackson Middle School.

At about 4 a.m., the homeowner called the sheriff’s office, saying he came home to find some Christmas presents had been stolen while some others were piled in the center of the room, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner said he then heard footsteps outside and saw three men get into dark colored Buick sedan and speed away, while a fourth man ran toward the woods next to Atomic Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they searched the area with the help of the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking team, and Darnes’ body was discovered. Darnes had a gun in his hand, the sheriff’s office said.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not made available by the sheriff’s office. Investigators have ruled out suicide as a cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.

There is no ongoing threat in the area, Capt. Eric Abdullah told The State. The homeowner is not currently considered a gunman in Darnes’ death, according to Abdullah.

An autopsy on Darnes was scheduled for Wednesday, according to Ables.

The shooting is being investigated by the coroner’s office as well as the sheriff’s office, which is also investigating the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Darnes was out on bond after a July 19 arrest on charges of possession, conceal, selling, or dispose of stolen vehicle; breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored; and unlawful carrying of pistol, Aiken County court records show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

