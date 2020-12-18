NC man nabbed with power tool in pants at Fort Mill store in second theft on same day

A man accused of stealing tools from a Fort Mill store over a week of crime was caught after a second theft in a single day at the same store, police said.

He was caught with a drill in his pants, according to Fort Mill police.

Gregg Lamont Millner, 45, of Charlotte, was arrested Wednesday by Fort Mill Police Department officers after his second theft from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store that day, Fort Mill Police Department Capt. Scott Williams said.

Millner was arrested after a 9 p.m. Wednesday following an earlier theft of $700 in tools around 8 a.m the same day at the same store, police said.

An officer was flagged down by Lowe’s employees, and Millner was found with a $160 power drill in his pants Wednesday night in the store parking lot, according to a police report.

Millner is accused of taking thousands of dollars worth of power tools from displays near the store’s entrance and walking out to a waiting van five other times from Dec. 9 to Wednesday, police reports show.

He is charged with six counts of shoplifting under South Carolina’s enhancement law because of his past South Carolina convictions for property crimes including burglary, according to State Law Enforcement Division and court records.

A conviction for enhanced shoplifting carries as much as 10 years in prison under South Carolina law for each charge.

He also faces five counts of criminal conspiracy.

Millner has past convictions for indecent exposure in York County and is a registered sex offender, SLED and court records show.

Millner is being held at the York County jail under a $77,000 bond.