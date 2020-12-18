Lancaster woman beat child to death, abused other kids. She’s sent to SC prison

A Lancaster woman who pleaded guilty in the beating death of a child and abuse of other children in her care has been sentenced to 60 years in a South Carolina prison.

Ramesha Monet Brantley, 24, was sentenced Thursday by Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons to 35 years for homicide by child abuse in the death of 15-month old De’Yontae Monterio Miller Jr.

Brantley was also sentenced to 10 years each for two counts of felony child abuse of other children, and five years for possession of drugs with intent to distribute, said Melissa McGinnis, 6th Circuit assistant solicitor.

The child who died was found by police in November 2018 at the family’s 14th Street home in Lancaster, prosecutors McGinnis and Luck Campbell said in court. The toddler had been beaten all over his body, prosecutors said.

Brantley was the girlfriend of the deceased child’s father and caregiver for the children in the home, McGinnis said.

Filthy house, no water, rat poison

Brantley also pleaded guilty to child abuse and neglect for the condition of the home where she lived with the children, McGinnis said. The home had no running water, had opened containers of rat poison near the children, and was filthy, McGinnis said. Another child had injuries, McGinnis said.

Police found illegal drugs in the home when officers investigated after the child was killed in 2018, McGinnis said.

She pleaded guilty but didn’t admit crimes

Brantley pleaded guilty earlier this month to the charges under an Alford plea, when a defendant does not admit guilt but accepts the penalty of a guilty plea.

Brantley confessed to police that she “snapped” and beat the child who died, prosecutors said in court when Brantley pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Brantley’s lawyer, 6th Circuit Deputy Public Defender William Frick, said after court Thursday that several members of Brantley’s family testified Thursday that physical violence was not in Brantley’s character.

“Everyone in her family was incredulous that she would harm a child,” Frick said after court.