Two killed in motorcycle crash on Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

Two people were killed Saturday in a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Midlands Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Both the driver and passenger on a 1985 Harley-Davidson died in the two-vehicle collision, said Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as a husband and wife — Deborah Phillips, 54, and Michael Phillips, 54, of Wedgefield — the Sumter Item reported. Deborah was killed at the scene and Michael died after being taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of S.C. 261/South Kings Highway and Cle-Nic Lane, according to Lee. That’s near U.S. 378, and about eight miles south of Shaw Air Force Base.

The motorcycle was heading south on S.C. 261 when it was hit by a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV traveling in the opposite direction, Lee said. The SUV was making a left turn when it failed to yield the right of way and smashed into the Harley, according to Lee.

Neither the driver nor the passenger on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, Lee said.

The SUV driver was wearing a seat belt, and no other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 103 motorcycle riders are among the 970 people that have been killed on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. In those collisions, 68 crash victims were not wearing a helmet, DPS reported.

These were at least the 21st and 22nd people killed in a Sumter County crash in 2020, and the fifth and sixth motorcycle riders, including three who were not wearing helmets, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.