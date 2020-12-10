90s hitmakers to headline Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year — virtually

Just because Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year celebration is going to be a virtual event doesn’t mean there won’t be a musical performance headlining the show.

On Thursday it was announced that 1990s hip-hop and funk hitmakers Arrested Development will be the act topping the bill for the show bidding farewell to 2020.

The group’s 1992 album “3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life of…” featured hit singles “Tennessee,” “People Everyday,” and “Mr. Wendal,” and sold more than 4 million copies. At the 1993 Grammy’s, Arrested Development won the award for Best Rap Single (“Tennessee”), and became the first hip-hop group to be named Best New Artist.

Based out of Atlanta, Arrested Development is known for “eclectic and vibrant Afrocentric sounds,” as well as “creating positive, socially conscious music that incorporates soul and funk, bringing societal issues to the forefront in an effort to ignite change,” Famously Hot organizers said in a news release.

Famously Hot New Year

Arrested Development won’t be the only stars from the 90s featured on the virtual Famously Hot New Year. Organizers said Hootie & the Blowfish will also make an appearance at the event highlighting Columbia, where they met and formed the group while students at the University of South Carolina.

Other acts slated to hit the virtual Famously Hot stage include Sister Hazel, Josh Roberts and the Hinges, Reggie Sullivan, Misterwives, SUSTO, Capital City Playboys, Soda City Brass Band, and Cottontown Soul Society. Each act has appeared at a previously Famously Hot New Year celebration.

The event will be streamed on Famously Hot’s Facebook page and YouTube from 10:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. It will also air live on WLTX, beginning at 11:35 p.m., according to organizers.

While there will not be a live fireworks display in Columbia, organizers said the virtual broadcast will include a best of fireworks segment from past Famously Hot celebrations that will air after Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and his family complete a countdown to 2021.

Arrested Development will return for an encore performance to kick off the new year.

Past Famously Hot New Year’s headliners include Salt N Pepa (2019), En Vouge (2018), Elle King (2017), Trombone Shorty (2016), Lauryn Hill (2015), The O’Jays (2014), Kool and the Gang (2013), The Wallflowers (2012) and George Clinton (2011). Other acts to perform on the Famously Hot stage include Z.Z. Ward, Atlantic Starr and Biz Markie.

Famously Hot New Year joins many other events in Columbia and the Midlands that have been canceled, altered, or held exclusively online this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The South Carolina State Fair, the Columbia Greek Fest, the Okra Strut in Irmo, the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival, the Rosewood Crawfish Festival, Indie Grits film festival, Columbia’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festival in Five Points, Camden’s Carolina Cup steeplechase races, Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival, and the Lexington Wine Walk are among other notable events that have been affected.

FAMOUSLY HOT NEW YEAR SCHEDULE

New performances by past FHNY artists:

▪ Sister Hazel

▪ Josh Roberts and the Hinges

▪ Reggie Sullivan

▪ Misterwives

▪ SUSTO

▪ Capital City Playboys

▪ Soda City Brass Band

▪ Cottontown Soul Society

Toasts to the New Year from:

▪ USC women’s basketball coach, Dawn Staley

▪ NASA Astronaut, Charles Bolden

▪ Miss America 1994, Kimberly Aiken Cockerham

▪ Former USC and current WNBA player, A’ja Wilson

▪ Former NBA player and coach Alex English

▪ Former SC Governor and UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley

At 11:35 p.m.

▪ Special Appearance from Hootie & the Blowfish

▪ Opening Band Toast + Performance

▪ Featured Performance by Arrested Development

At Midnight

▪ Columbia, SC Mayor Steve Benjamin & family countdown to 2021

▪ Best of FHNY Fireworks

▪ Arrested Development Encore

SOURCE: famouslyhotnewyear.com/schedule

